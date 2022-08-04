San Francisco – Eleven LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, with some seeking a restraining order to compete in next week's playoffs.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, challenges the indefinite suspensions imposed by PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan upon those who played in any of the Saudi-backed upstart tour's first three events.
