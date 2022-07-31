Leicester, England – Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Community Shield 3-1 on Saturday.
In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a €75 million ($77 million) move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget.
