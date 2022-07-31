  • Liverpool celebrates after winning the Community Shield over Manchester City in Leicester, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Liverpool celebrates after winning the Community Shield over Manchester City in Leicester, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Leicester, England – Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Community Shield 3-1 on Saturday.

In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a €75 million ($77 million) move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,