  • Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul celebrates after winning the men's keirin final at the Commonwealth Games in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

London – “Impossible is Nothing” is Nicholas Paul’s mantra and on Saturday he turned his words into deeds by winning Trinidad and Tobago’s first Commonwealth Games cycling gold since 1966.

Now his eyes are fixed on taking that a step further and making cycling history for the Caribbean islands at the Olympics.

