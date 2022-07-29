  • Cardinals quarteback Kyler Murray throws the ball during training camep in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Cardinals quarteback Kyler Murray throws the ball during training camep in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  REUTERS

The Arizona Cardinals removed a unique clause from quarterback Kyler Murray’s massive new contract that mandated four hours of independent film study per week, saying that it caused an unintended “distraction” for the team in a statement released Thursday night.

Murray signed a five-year contract worth up to $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed this month. Reports got out that the deal included the “independent study addendum,” which Murray faced questions about Thursday as narratives around commitment and professionalism multiplied.

