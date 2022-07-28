Street Fighter player Shunya Hatakeyama has muscular dystrophy, so he uses his chin to launch devastating combos. He is not the only Japanese gamer proving that disability is no barrier in esports.
Naoya Kitamura, who is blind and relies on sound to play Tekken 7, a fighting game, also hopes that his skills in a billion-dollar industry will help make society more open-minded.
