    Mike Trout has been diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction at the T5 vertebrae in his back. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Los Angeles – Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is dealing with a “rare condition” in his back that he will probably have to manage “through the rest of his career,” Angels head trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday.

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has been sidelined since leaving a game on July 12 with what was diagnosed as back spasms.

