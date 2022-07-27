  • Workers install Commonwealth Games branding on a high-rise building in the center of Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Workers install Commonwealth Games branding on a high-rise building in the center of Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Birmingham, England – The Commonwealth Games are sometimes seen as a quirky relic in the modern sporting calender but former International Olympic Committee (IOC) marketing chief Michael Payne says they have consistently defied the doomsayers.

The 22nd edition of the event opens in Birmingham on Thursday, bringing together around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories — mostly former British colonies — to compete in 19 sports over 11 days.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)