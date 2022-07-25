  • David Ortiz speeks during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    David Ortiz speeks during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, whose batting helped lead the club to three World Series titles, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The ceremony was staged near the museum and baseball showplace in Cooperstown, New York.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,