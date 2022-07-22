  • Ayaka Furue hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Evian Championship in Evian, France, on Thursday. | KYODO
Evian, France – Ayaka Furue continued her love affair with the Evian Championship, shooting an opening round 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead and raise her hopes of a first major title on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has won seven times on the Japanese Tour and is a rookie on the US-based LPGA Tour. She finished fourth at last year’s Evian Championship.

