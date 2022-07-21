  • The Angel's Shohei Ohtani has 19 home runs as a batter and a 2.44 ERA in 14 starts on the mound this season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named best male athlete of the year at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, beating out luminaries including NBA star Stephen Curry and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, also won the Best Major League Baseball Player trophy over Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves.

