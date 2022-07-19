Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe drew gasps from a crowd of thousands in Tokyo on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain held the first training session of their Japanese tour.
About 13,000 fans turned up at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya rugby ground to watch an open session, and were treated to an hour and a half of tricks and flicks from PSG’s star attacking trio.
