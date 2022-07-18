Eugene, Oregon – Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women’s 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships, while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds on Sunday.
Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the podium at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
