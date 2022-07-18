  • Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (center) celebrates with silver medalist Shericka Jackson (right) and bronze medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah after a Jamaican sweep in the 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (center) celebrates with silver medalist Shericka Jackson (right) and bronze medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah after a Jamaican sweep in the 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

Eugene, Oregon – Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women’s 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships, while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds on Sunday.

Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the podium at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

