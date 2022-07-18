  • Cameron Smith poses with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Cameron Smith poses with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Sunday. | REUTERS

St. Andrews, Scotland – Cameron Smith’s mullet and moustache may not meet the approval of members at the Old Course, but the Australian’s golf game had St. Andrews in raptures as he claimed the Claret Jug in style on Sunday.

Smith’s first major title will be a hard one to match, as Smith produced a scintillating 64 when it mattered most to match a British Open record of 20-under-par.

