    Lleyton Hewitt poses after his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Newport, Rhode Island – Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.

Hewitt won the 2001 U.S. Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles, among 30 career ATP triumphs, and helped Australia capture the Davis Cup in 1999 and 2003.

