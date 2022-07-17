Newport, Rhode Island – Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.
Hewitt won the 2001 U.S. Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles, among 30 career ATP triumphs, and helped Australia capture the Davis Cup in 1999 and 2003.
