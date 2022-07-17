  • Chilean and U.S. players make a scrum during the first leg of their 2023 Rugby World Cup playoff in Santiago on July 9. Chile fought back on Saturday to secure an aggregate victory and a spot in the tournament. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Chile advanced to the Rugby World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a stunning 31-29 victory over the host United States to win a two-leg aggregate qualifier.

Santiago Videla’s penalty in the 75th minute put Los Condores ahead for the first time and produced the final margin in Glendale, Colorado.

