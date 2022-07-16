  • A player bowls during a cricket match at the Staten Island Cricket Club in New York on June 11. | AFP-JIJI
New York – Baseball is America’s national pastime, but in New York, a cricket club is celebrating 150 years not out thanks to the city’s large immigrant communities.

Staten Island Cricket Club (SICC) is the oldest continuously active cricket club in the United States, with matches played there every year since it was founded by British armed forces officers and Wall Street traders in 1872.

