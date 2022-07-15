Alpe d’Huez, France – British rookie Tom Pidcock, riding for Ineos, showed world class skill as he won Stage 12 of the Tour de France on the Bastille Day holiday on Thursday.
A daredevil descent lit the fuse for the 22-year-old’s win, while an explosive acceleration on the final ascent of the Alpe d’Huez finished the job on the final day in the Alps.
