    Police officers remove protesters from the road after they blocked the route during Stage 10 of the Tour de France, near Megeve, France, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Megeve, France – Tour de France riders played down the interruption of Tuesday’s 10th stage by climate activists, saying it was a chance to fill water bottles and have a rest.

Racing was halted for 15 minutes with 38 kilometers to go to the finish line at the Alpine town of Megeve before Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen won.

