    England's Beth Mead celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal against Norway during the Women's Euro 2022 group stage in Brighton, England, on Monday. | REUTERS

Brighton, England – England recorded the biggest win in European Championship history as Beth Mead’s hat trick inspired an 8-0 demolition of Norway that booked the host’s quarterfinal place on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s players scored six in the first half on route to smashing their own women’s Euro-record margin of victory, set when they beat Scotland 6-0 in 2017.

