  • Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

London – Novak Djokovic stayed calm amid a frenzied atmosphere to tame fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in an engrossing Wimbledon final to claim the trophy for the seventh time and take his Grand Slam total to 21 on Sunday.

Djokovic rallied from a set down and exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to earn a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win to claim his fourth straight title at the All England Club. He also moved closer to Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slam titles.

