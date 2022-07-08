  • Liverpool is scheduled to face Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Manchester United and Liverpool will next week kick off a packed preseason, as European clubs return to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time since the pandemic, keen to tap back into lucrative markets.

The English Premier League heavyweights face off in Bangkok on Tuesday for new United manager Erik ten Hag’s first game against Jurgen Klopp’s side, who threatened to win a historic quadruple last season before being beaten to the Premier League crown by Manchester City and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

