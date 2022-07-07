  • Brittney Griner (center) arrives for a court hearing in Khimki, Russia, on July 1. | AFP-JIJI
    Brittney Griner (center) arrives for a court hearing in Khimki, Russia, on July 1. | AFP-JIJI

Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden told Brittney Griner’s wife that he is working to secure the WNBA basketball star’s release from Russia as soon as possible, describing her detention on drug charges as “intolerable” during call on Wednesday.

Griner, who had been playing for a Russian club during the offseason, was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges.

