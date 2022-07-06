  • Maya Yoshida made 26 appearances for Sampdoria in the 2021-22 Italian first-division season, scoring two goals and making three assists. | REUTERS
    Maya Yoshida made 26 appearances for Sampdoria in the 2021-22 Italian first-division season, scoring two goals and making three assists. | REUTERS

  • Reuters, staff report

  • SHARE

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has joined Schalke on a one-year contract from Italy’s Sampdoria, the German first-division club said.

Yoshida, who led the Samurai Blue to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification earlier this year, has signed for the newly-promoted Bundesliga side after 2½ seasons in Serie A.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,