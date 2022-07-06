Japan captain Maya Yoshida has joined Schalke on a one-year contract from Italy’s Sampdoria, the German first-division club said.
Yoshida, who led the Samurai Blue to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification earlier this year, has signed for the newly-promoted Bundesliga side after 2½ seasons in Serie A.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.