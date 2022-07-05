  • Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly pressed Manchester United to sell him to another club during the summer transfer window. | REUTERS
    Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly pressed Manchester United to sell him to another club during the summer transfer window. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

London – Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock demand to leave Manchester United has thrown Erik ten Hag’s plans into disarray as he scrambles to contain the fallout from the Portugal star’s power play.

Just one year after returning to United in a blockbuster move from Juventus, Ronaldo has already grown so disenchanted that he is trying to force his way out of Old Trafford.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,