  • American basketball player Brittney Griner arrives for a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    American basketball player Brittney Griner arrives for a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

WNBA star Brittney Griner made a direct plea to President Joe Biden to stand up for her in an emotional letter sent to the White House on Monday as she remains detained in Russia on drug charges.

Griner, who was held at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges, went on trial on Friday and could face up to 10 years in a Russian jail.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,