  • Iga Swiatek reacts during her third-round Wimbledon match against Alize Cornet in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
London – Iga Swiatek admitted she was “confused” over her tactics after French veteran Alize Cornet ended the top seed’s 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Cornet, ranked 37th, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from the Polish world No. 1 to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court One in their third-round tie.

