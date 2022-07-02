  • Natela Dzalamidze competes during the women's doubles competition at Wimbledon on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
London – Natela Dzalamidze, who switched from representing Russia to playing for Georgia on the eve of Wimbledon, said Thursday she had always intended to change her nationality to boost her dreams of taking part in the Olympics.

The 29-year-old has a Georgian father and Russian mother. Both still live in Moscow.

