Silverstone, England – One year after a painful crash, Max Verstappen returns to Silverstone as the clear favorite to register his first British Grand Prix win and increase his lead in the Formula One title race.

The 24-year-old Dutchman and his Red Bull team are surging after six consecutive victories — one from teammate Sergio Perez in Monaco and the rest by the world champion.

