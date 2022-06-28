  • Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Kwon Soon-woo during their men's singles match on the opening day of Wimbledon in London on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
London – Novak Djokovic became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams as he made a successful start to his Wimbledon title defense on Monday, while teenage star Carlos Alcaraz battled over five sets to make the second round.

Six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea’s Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

