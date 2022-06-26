  • Wales striker Gareth Bale has announced his intent to join Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC. | AFP-JIJI
Los Angeles – Wales captain Gareth Bale confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC on Saturday following his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Bale confirmed his plans to join LAFC in a post on Twitter following widespread reports earlier Saturday about the move.

