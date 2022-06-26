  • Mohamed el-Shorbagy is one of many Egyptian athletes who have chosen to represent other countries, citing a lack of resources. | REUTERS
    Mohamed el-Shorbagy is one of many Egyptian athletes who have chosen to represent other countries, citing a lack of resources. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Cairo – Egyptian squash player Mohamed el-Shorbagy was called a traitor and a sellout when he announced this month he had joined the English national team.

Yet the athlete is not the first Egyptian to compete under a foreign flag, with experts saying the choice illustrates a pervasive problem of athletes feeling underpaid and underequipped.

