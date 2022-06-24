  • A member of the Team USA coaching staff swims to Anita Alvarez at the bottom of the pool during the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Budapest – Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez went “at least two minutes without breathing” after she fainted and dropped to the bottom of the pool at the world championships, according to the quick-thinking coach who saved her life.

“I think she was at least two minutes without breathing because her lungs were full of water,” coach Andrea Fuentes, a four-time Olympic artistic swimming medalist, said, adding that the swimmer’s heart was beating.

