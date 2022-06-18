  • Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will miss a third straight Wimbledon after withdrawing from this year's competition with an Achilles tendon injury. | AFP-JIJI
Naomi Osaka, the Japanese tennis star who remains a one-surface wonder, will not play at Wimbledon later this month, she announced in a social media post Saturday.

Osaka and her team indicated that the withdrawal was due to tendinitis in her left Achilles tendon and that she would have played if healthy.

