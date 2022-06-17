  • Kashima fans cheer during a game in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Kashima fans cheer during a game in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
The J. League’s silent era is coming to an end.

In a major milestone on the long road toward the “old normal,” fans at two games last weekend were allowed to do something they have been unable to do for more than two years — sing, chant and even boo to their heart’s content.

