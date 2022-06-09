  • The Warriors' Stephen Curry lies on the court after injuring his foot in Game 3 of the NBA FInals in Boston on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Warriors' Stephen Curry lies on the court after injuring his foot in Game 3 of the NBA FInals in Boston on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  REUTERS

Golden State’s Stephen Curry injured his foot late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but said he does not expect to miss Friday’s contest.

Celtics forward Al Horford ended up on top of Curry during a scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, leaving the Warriors guard writhing in pain on the floor, but he was able to keep playing.

