Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world No. 1, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open.
Medvedev, ranked second, claimed the top spot in late February but was overtaken by Novak Djokovic just two weeks later. The Russian can ascend the summit once again if he reaches the final at Roland Garros.
