New York – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said getting WNBA player Brittney Griner home was the “No. 1 priority” after a Russian court extended her pre-trial detention last week.
The 31-year-old twice Olympic champion was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.