  • WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since her February arrest for alleged cannabis possession. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said getting WNBA player Brittney Griner home was the “No. 1 priority” after a Russian court extended her pre-trial detention last week.

The 31-year-old twice Olympic champion was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

