Sydney – Scrumhalf Nic White has spurned a lucrative offer from Japan and committed to stay in Australia until after next year’s World Cup in a major boost for the Wallabies.
The livewire halfback has been first choice in the No. 9 shirt since Dave Rennie took over as Australia coach and should win his 50th cap in the July test series against England.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.