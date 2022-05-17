  • Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White will play in Australia through next year's Rugby World Cup. | REUTERS
    Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White will play in Australia through next year's Rugby World Cup. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Sydney – Scrumhalf Nic White has spurned a lucrative offer from Japan and committed to stay in Australia until after next year’s World Cup in a major boost for the Wallabies.

The livewire halfback has been first choice in the No. 9 shirt since Dave Rennie took over as Australia coach and should win his 50th cap in the July test series against England.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,