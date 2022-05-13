Surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in next week’s Preakness Stakes due to the quick turnaround, the colt’s owner said Thursday, meaning there will be no Triple Crown champion this year.
Rich Strike won last weekend’s “Run for the Roses” at the second-longest odds in the race’s 148-year history despite starting from the dreaded No. 20 post and being entered into the race only the day before.
