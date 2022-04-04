Japan’s Naomi Osaka jumped from 77th to 35th in the WTA singles rankings Monday following her runner-up finish at the Miami Open.

Osaka, the former world No. 1 and four-time grand-slam winner, had been plummeting in the rankings after taking two self-imposed mental health breaks in 2021.

Miami Open winner Iga Swiatek became the first player from Poland to reach No. 1 after the 20-year-old won her third straight WTA 1000 tournament to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

The previous No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the winner of the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open this year, announced her shock retirement at the age of 25 on March 23.