Over the past few years there has been a significant rise in the number and frequency of thrilling sumo tournaments.

Relative parity, following a decade and a half of dominance by Mongolian-born yokozuna pair Asashoryu and Hakuho, has offered numerous photo finishes and some surprising champions, and the spring meet of 2022 has continued that trend.

After two weeks of exciting and unpredictable action in Osaka’s Edion Arena, one of the better tournaments of recent times went out with a bang.

An emotional roller coaster of a final day saw both front-runners lose, the title go down to a playoff that swung wildly back and forth, another first-time champion crowned and the creation of storylines that should hog headlines over the next 12 months.

With much to digest, it’s worth examining the key takeaways from the March tournament.

First and foremost, it’s clear that Wakatakakage is the real deal. Whatever lingering doubts remained about the 27-year-old’s ability to handle the toughest opponents were firmly put to bed by his impressive showing in Kansai.

Wakatakakage’s aggression shone through over the course of the fifteen days, and the manner in which he dispatched his main rivals for the championship was particularly noteworthy.

Sumo has seen several one-and-done Emperor’s Cup runs over the past few years, but nothing about the way the Toyo University graduate tore through the sport’s top ranks in Osaka felt like a similar flash in the pan.

That feeling was reinforced during a low-key 28-minute press conference the following morning, when the first man in 86 years to win a championship in his debut at the rank of sekiwake remained all business — displaying none of the relief often shown by those who know they’ve already reached the pinnacle of their career.

Despite the best efforts of journalists to elicit enthusiasm or excitement, Wakatakakage kept an even keel, with his answers mostly short and flat in tone.

The unexpected nature of the title win doubtless played a role in his demeanor, with the Fukushima native admitting he was surprised by the feat. “It felt strange,” said Wakatakakage after downing Takayasu in a playoff. “‘I thought to myself, ‘Did I really just win the championship?'”

Wakatakakage (right) defeats Takayasu in a championship playoff on the final day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament at Edion Arena Osaka on Sunday. | KYODO

Whatever shock there was at the time had clearly worn off the next morning however, as Wakatakakage was alert enough to avoid being drawn into discussing how it felt to be the first newly promoted sekiwake since Futabayama to lift the Emperor’s Cup, only answering, “The next tournament is an important one, so I want to train properly for it.”

Futabayama’s historic 1936 victory was part of a three-year, 69-bout run that took him from the rank of maegashira to yokozuna without a single loss. It’s arguably sumo’s single greatest achievement and the one major record even Hakuho couldn’t claim.

Wakatakakage clearly understands that comparing his accomplishments to those of such a legendary yokozuna wouldn’t be a smart move, but the record isn’t the only thing that connects them. Sumo’s newest champion comes from a long line of rikishi and a lineage that got under way when his grandfather was recruited into the sport by the legendary yokozuna himself.

Wakatakakage acknowledged the connection, but as the former Wakabayama died when his grandson was only 2 years old, he said he doesn’t remember conversations about Futabayama.

With older brother Wakamotoharu achieving a second straight 9-6 record following promotion to the top division — something that Wakatakakage called “big” — things are good in the Onami family right now, but neither man is likely to rest on his laurels.

When pushed on the possibility of becoming ozeki this year, Wakatakakage repeated his statement about the next tournament being important, the clear implication being that he has his sights fixed on promotion.

Although neither particularly large or heavy, the Arashio stable man is a good bet to make that dream become a reality. In addition to ferocity in the ring, Wakatakakage has shown continuous improvement over the course of his five years in sumo.

More importantly, events over the past week have demonstrated that he possesses the kind of mental resolve that is vital for success in Japan’s national sport. While Wakatakakage was rising to the challenge, his main rival for the title in Osaka was crumbling under the pressure once again.

Takayasu has experienced disappointment in the past and bounced back, but this most recent collapse has to be crushing. At 12-1 with only an out-of-sorts Abi and Shodai standing between the veteran and a long-awaited first title, the former ozeki lost both bouts and then blew another bite at the cherry in the playoff with Wakatakakage.

With the next generation of sumo stars rapidly maturing and men like Terunofuji and Takakeisho working their way back from injury, it’s unlikely Takayasu will get the kind of golden opportunity he had in Osaka again.

One of those maturing youngsters, Kotonowaka, just put in a second-straight Fighting Spirit Prize-winning performance, racking up a 11-4 record that had him in contention for the title on the final day.

Kotonowaka, like Wakatakakage, comes from a family with generations of sumo wrestlers. With a father that reached sekiwake and a yokozuna-ranked grandfather that appeared in a James Bond movie there is undoubted pressure on the 24-year-old to continue the legacy.

At 188 centimeters and 166 kg and growing into his role however, Kotonowaka is looking like an increasingly good bet to surpass his father’s achievements over the next few years.

There were several other rikishi that stood out in Osaka, but the tournament will likely be remembered as the one where Wakatakakage came into his own while shutting the door on Takayasu’s last chance at silverware.