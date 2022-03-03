Rory McIlroy might be a former champion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but as he faced the media Wednesday in advance of the event, the topic swirled back to a controversy the PGA Tour might not shake for some time.

McIlroy was again asked about the recent statements made by Phil Mickelson and the swift condemnation that ensued from players and sponsors of the eight-time major winner.

“Look, we all make mistakes; we all say things we want to take back,” said McIlroy, the 2018 winner at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. “No one is different in that regard. But we should be allowed to make mistakes, and we should be allowed to ask for forgiveness and for people to forgive us and move on.

“Hopefully, he comes back at some stage, and he will, and people will welcome him back and be glad that he is back.”

Mickelson’s exile may not end quickly.

He was swiftly vilified for comments regarding support of the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League, saying he was willing to overlook humanitarian atrocities in order to get a negotiating upper hand on the PGA Tour.

“It is unfortunate,” McIlroy said about the backlash Mickelson has absorbed. “I think Phil has been a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf, still is a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf. It’s unfortunate that a few comments that he thought he was making in confidence or off the record got out there and were — not used against him, but this whole situation is unfortunate.”

Mickelson said his November interview with writer Alan Shipnuck was off the record. According to GolfWeek, Shipnuck said that “not once” did Mickelson go off the record with his comments.

Shipnuck had been working on a book titled “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”

Yet, while McIlroy seemed ready to get past the Mickelson controversy, PGA Tour pro Pat Perez still has harsh feelings over the incident.

“His apology was such horse (expletive),” Perez said on GOLF’s Subpar podcast. “In the fact that he thought he was trying to make it better for the players. He was in it for one reason. If anybody thinks he wasn’t in it for his own pocket, and his pocket only, is (expletive) high. They are (expletive) crazy.

“He was in it for himself. Why he went down two different avenues and basically buried himself on both, I can’t figure it out.”

Mickelson missed out on another prize on Wednesday, when it was announced Tigers Woods will receive the $8 million award for winning the inaugural Player Impact Program, which measures the player who generated the most positive interest in the PGA Tour in 2021.

Mickelson, who won last year’s PGA Championship at age 50, will pocket $6 million for finishing second. This comes after he prematurely announced on Twitter on Dec. 29 that he had won the prize.

McIlroy finished third, followed by Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. That quartet will receive $3.5 million, while Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson each will collect $3 million bonuses for finishing seventh to 10th.

The program is determined by using five metrics: internet searches, earned media (unique news articles that include a player’s name), social media score, television sponsor exposure and awareness.

Woods, 46, won the program despite the 2020 Masters being his last official PGA Tour event.