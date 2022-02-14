Inglewood, California – The hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to win their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
With the win, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.
