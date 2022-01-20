Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time as Tottenham stunned Leicester City with a remarkable 3-2 victory in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Just when it looked like a 76th-minute goal from James Maddison had secured the win for Brendan Rodgers’ side at King Power Stadium, the Dutch substitute engineered a dramatic finale.

Bergwijn bagged an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Pierre-Emile Hojberg floated a ball to Matt Doherty in the box and the Dutchman pounced to fire home the loose ball.

He then grabbed the stunning winner after Youri Tielemans gave the ball away and Harry Kane played a superb through ball to him. Bergwijn rounded Kasper Schmeichel and slipped the ball inside the far post.

The dramatic win moved Spurs above North London rival Arsenal and into fifth place with 36 points — a point behind fourth-place West Ham United.

“We showed great desire not to lose this game,” said Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who has yet to lose in any of his nine Premier League games since taking over in early November. “This is a compliment for my players and team, not for me,”

Rodgers, meanwhile criticized Tielemans as being “naive” for his mistake, which led to the last-gasp winner and was devastated by the way his team lost.

“That was a great opportunity tonight, but you have to see that through,” he said. “I don’t think Tottenham won the game, we presented them the three points. It’s bitterly disappointing.”

While Bergwijn was the hero, Kane, who netted Spurs’ first goal, looked to be near his best as both a finisher and a creator.

Kane went close twice in the early stages, including a header against the bar in the 19th minute, as Spurs aggressively sought an opener.

But it was Leicester’s Zambian forward Patson Daka, standing in for the injured Jamie Vardy, who struck first, against the run of play, with a sliding left-footed finish at the back post in the 24th minute after Sergio Reguilon failed to clear.

Leicester defender Marc Albrighton then did a superb job to sprint back and clear a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shot off the line as Spurs continued to attack.

The visitors got their eventual reward when they drew level in the 38th minute with a clinical finish from Kane, who beat the offside trap, skipped inside Caglar Soyuncu and drilled a low shot in off the far post.

Kane then wasted a glorious chance, firing high over the bar after being put through on goal by Lucas Moura.

It was a tighter affair after the break, but Leicester went in front in the 76th minute when substitute Harvey Barnes found Maddison, whose low shot struck the outstretched leg of Japhet Tanganga and flew in off the post.

That looked to be enough until Bergwijn evened the score and then sparked a wild celebration with the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

“What a rollercoaster of emotions that was,” Kane said.

“Overall we deserved the victory. We were the better side. Disappointed to go 2-1 down but we were creating the chances. We never gave up and Stevey came on and made the difference. To get two goals like that — these are games you will never forget in a career.”