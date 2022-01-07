Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to recover from a hip injury, the 32-year-old announced Thursday.

Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 shortly after becoming the first man from Asia to reach a major final at the 2014 U.S. Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and struggled to maintain consistency.

“Since the end of last year I have been struggling with my hip,” Nishikori, currently ranked 47th, said on Twitter. “It is not 100% recovered yet and I will have to pull out of the Aussie swing.

“This is very disappointing as the Australian Open feels like my “home” Grand Slam … And can’t wait to be back next year.”

Nishikori suffered a first-round exit in last year’s Australian Open. This year’s tournament begins Jan. 17.