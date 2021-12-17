Junya Ito provided an assist before scoring his third goal of the season as Genk beat Charleroi 4-2 at home in the Belgian top-flight on Thursday.

The winger provided a cross from the left for Paul Onuachu to head home a leveler in the 35th minute before slotting in a rebound from close range with his left foot five minutes later to make it 2-1.

The visitors got it to 2-2 through a long-range effort from Ali Gholizadeh a minute into first-half injury time but goals from Patrik Hrosovsky and Luca Oyen sealed it for Genk.

Ito and Charleroi midfielder Ryota Morioka both played the full 90 minutes.

In Spain, Takefusa Kubo set up two goals as Mallorca hammered UD Llanera 6-0 away in the second round of the Copa del Rey.