Remina Yoshimoto and Akari Fujinami won the 50 and 53-kg divisions, respectively, to capture two of the four available women’s gold medals for Japan on Wednesday at the wrestling world championships in Oslo.

On the fifth day of action at Jordal Amfi arena in Norway, Yoshimoto beat Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States 5-3 in the final to claim Japan’s second gold of the meet, following Tsugumi Sakurai’s gold at 55 kg on Tuesday.

“I’m just relieved,” Yoshimoto said.

“I felt my opponent’s mental strength but it was good I was able to fight until the end without letting that bring me down. I was determined to seize the opportunity and I’m glad I was able to do that.”

Fujinami, a 17-year-old high school student from Mie Prefecture, delivered with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority against Moldova’s Iulia Leorda.

“I enjoyed competing in the final,” Fujinami said. “I felt blessed to be here on this stage and felt strongly that I want to come here many times and pile up wins. I knew it would be high-level wrestling but it gives me confidence to know that I stayed true to my style.”

Japan was also involved in the 65-kg final, but Miwa Morikawa lost 8-6 to Moldova’s Irina Ringaci and had to settle for silver.

The championships, which run from Oct. 2 to 10, feature 25 Tokyo Olympic medalists — 11 in men’s freestyle, nine in women’s freestyle and five in Greco Roman — but none from Japan.