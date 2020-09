Naomi Osaka completed a nearly flawless two weeks of tennis with a tight three-set win over Victoria Azarenka to capture her second U.S. Open title and third major overall.

The No. 4 seed and former world No. 1 bounced back from a shaky start to prevail 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match that had plenty of twists and turns but no fans, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

