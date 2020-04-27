Dragonflies' Gregory Echenique named MVP of B. League's second division

Hiroshima Dragonflies power forward/center Gregory Echenique has been named MVP of the B. League second division, the circuit announced Monday.

The Venezuelan garnered the most votes from B2 players and coaches to earn the accolade for the 2019-2020 season, which was forced to end prematurely late last month, with 13 games remaining for each team, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Echenique averaged 21.2 points and 12.1 rebounds, which ranked fifth and third in B2, respectively, and helped his team win the West Conference title. The Dragonflies, who at 40-7 finished tied with the Shinshu Brave Warriors for the best record in the second division, earned a promotion to the top division for the upcoming season.

“This is something that will help me stay motivated this summer and work for the upcoming season,” the 29-year-old said via a video post on the league’s official YouTube channel. “It was a very good year for me and for the team. It was just unfortunate that it had to end the way it did. But things happen and I just hope that everyone stays safe during this difficult time and just hopefully you guys continue to support us and we’ll work hard for what’s next.”

Echenique played college ball for Rutgers and Creighton and competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The ex-Shimane Susanoo Magic player joined Hiroshima this past season.