Brave Thunders guard Yuma Fujii penetrates against the Alvark in the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals on Thursday at Saitama Super Arena. Kawasaki defeated Tokyo 69-66. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

Basketball

Brave Thunders edge Alvark in Emperor's Cup quarterfinals

by Kaz Nagatsuka

Staff Writer

SAITAMA – The Kawasaki Brave Thunders bounced back from early scoring struggles and edged the Alvark Tokyo 69-66 on Thursday to advance to the All-Japan Basketball Championship semifinals.

With Kawasaki up 67-64, guard Yuma Fujii nailed a layup to seal the deal for the Brave Thunders, who won the event also known as the Emperor’s Cup in 2014, when they were called the Toshiba Brave Thunders.

Kawasaki, which was held to 17 points in the opening quarter, trailed by 10 points entering the second period.

But then the Brave Thunders defense came through, limiting Tokyo to eight and nine points in the second and third quarters, respectively, en route to victory.

Big man Jordan Heath had a team-high 20 points and fellow inside player Nick Fazekas chipped in with 19 points and 16 rebounds for Kawasaki, which leads the B. League with a 24-4 record.

Fujii gave the team an emotional performance, providing 17 points and three assists.

“We tried to do what we were supposed to do,” Fujii said, reflecting on the contest at Saitama Super Arena. “We were down by 10 points early, but we kept our concentration playing tough defense, and it resulted in the second and third quarters, in which we held them to single-digit points.”

For the Alvark, the two-time defending B. League champions who have a 21-7 record this season, center Alex Kirk racked up 20 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow American Kevin Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Brave Thunders overcome the absence of two of their core players in point guard and captain Ryusei Shinoyama and Uruguayan Mathias Calfani. Shinoyama recently suffered a dislocated left elbow, while Calfani injured his right leg.

“We’ve been focusing on this game since the end of last month,” said Fujii, who usually serves as Shinoyama’s backup but started on Thursday. “There have been injuries to ourselves, but we would like to win two more to win the championship.”

In other quarterfinal games, the Shiga Lakestars defeated the SeaHorses Mikawa 73-65, the Sunrockers Shibuya cruised past the Levanga Hokkaido 76-60 and the Utsunomiya Brex topped the Toyama Grouses 74-65.

The men’s competition at the annual winter tourney will resume on Saturday, when the Brave Thunders take on Brex and the Sunrockers square off against Shiga at the same venue.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Utah's Bojan Bogdanovic shoots the ball as New York's Bobby Portis defends in the second half on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Jazz pounce on short-handed Knicks
Emmanuel Mudiay has never lacked confidence, though the former seventh overall draft pick knew he could get better. Mudiay scored a season-high 20 points against his former team and Rudy...
Chiba Jets rookie guard Koh Flippin, seen in action on Sunday against the Alvark Tokyo, is a valuable contributor off the bench for the East Division club.
Jets rookie guard Koh Flippin, a player with interesting name, displaying a solid game
Koh Flippin roams the court with quick steps, impressive overall court awareness and a sense of purpose. What's more, the 23-year-old Chiba Jets rookie maximizes his playing time. He's a...
Lakers forward Anthony Davis winces as he hits the court after falling during the second half of a game against the Knicks on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Anthony Davis bruises back in Lakers' win over Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers gathered around Anthony Davis while the six-time All-Star writhed in pain on the Staples Center floor. Another breezy blowout win had just become much less fun for...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brave Thunders guard Yuma Fujii penetrates against the Alvark in the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals on Thursday at Saitama Super Arena. Kawasaki defeated Tokyo 69-66. | KAZ NAGATSUKA Kawasaki center Nick Fazekas attacks the basket against the Alvark on Thursday. Alvark big man Alex Kirk reacts during Thursday's game against the Brave Thunders. | KAZ NAGATSUKA Mikawa's Takuya Kawamura shoots a jumper against Shiga in the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals in Saitama on Thursday. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

, , , , ,